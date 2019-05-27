3D mapping: How Dassault creating new-age solutions to age-old problems

By: |
Published: May 27, 2019 1:50:47 AM

The company hasn’t yet worked on the Smart Cities Mission, but Khaou says “once we are able to succeed in demonstrating the capability of our platform, we will approach them, hopefully this year.”

How Dassault Systèmes is using virtual prototyping and simulation
for creating new-age solutions to age-old problems.

Be it helping find a cure to diseases, replanning cities, boosting a company’s revenue or making the world a better place to live in, we are increasingly relying on data, and rightly so. Because, more often than not, processing and analysing this data can help us take informed decisions. Take the example of electric mobility. In India, many companies are trying to develop electric vehicle (EV) solutions, and a lot of them are startups in the two-wheeler space. The challenges they face include making the lithium-ion batteries more efficient, and better suited to their vehicle. “Virtual prototyping can be a game-changer in this area,” says Samson Khaou, MD, India, Dassault Systèmes—the 3D technology major.

Virtual prototyping can speed up product development. For example, just for the battery, virtual prototyping can be used at the molecular level, for electrode design and for the overall battery pack design. “Simulation can not only optimise the battery, it can also reduce development costs and time-to-market of a product,” adds Khaou.

Among other two-wheeler startups, it has worked with Ather Energy (which has used design solutions from SolidWorks, a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes). Ather Energy is designing intelligent electric scooters and an electric vehicle charging network called AtherGrid, and has developed its first scooter called the Ather 450.
In the electric four-wheeler space, vehicles need to be driven millions of miles before they can be validated for the market. But that can be extremely expensive. However, these ‘millions of miles’ can be easily simulated using technology. “Our solution called the SIMULIA delivers realistic simulation applications that can enable users to explore the real-world behaviour of a product,” says Khaou. It can be used in vehicle system architecture, battery thermal management, high-speed electric motor lubrication, among others. Dassault is currently working with an OEM in this space, “which is our traditional customer,” he adds.

In the healthcare space, while Dassault has established the Living Heart Project—the global and translational research initiative to revolutionise cardiovascular science through realistic simulation—in India it is working with National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) to predict the efficacy of Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS), a non-invasive clinical treatment for schizophrenia patients, virtually before the clinical procedure. “With SIMULIA, psychiatrists at NIMHANS are leveraging simulation to forecast outcomes of the treatment procedure for disorders such as schizophrenia,” says Khaou. Using SIMULIA, the team envisages developing a non-invasive method for deep brain stimulation.

In India, an emerging area for the company is urban landscape. “With our 3DEXPERIENCE platform, we can create a ‘twin’ of the city in the digital space, taking into account transportation, essential services, power, growth, migration, etc,” Khaou says. In India, it is working on cities such as Jaipur, and Amaravati, the planned capital of Andhra Pradesh. For Jaipur, the company created a 3D map of the city, which can be used by town planners, administrators and public infrastructure departments to foresee the impact of any major infrastructure activity in the city. Last week, Dassault Systèmes attended the Smart Cities India 2019 Expo in Delhi, where it showcased solutions that can help redefine urban landscape.

The company hasn’t yet worked on the Smart Cities Mission, but Khaou says “once we are able to succeed in demonstrating the capability of our platform, we will approach them, hopefully this year.”

As far as startups are concerned, it runs programmes such as the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab Startup Acceleration (which helps start-ups that require mentoring, prototyping and marketing support) in the US and Europe, and last year it opened the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab in India at its R&D facility in Pune. “The lab supports the startup ecosystem for product innovations and offer entrepreneurs, makers and startups resources,” Khaou says. However, it has to cover some distance as far as ‘visibility’ amongst entrepreneurs is concerned. “We are not yet hugely popular with startups (in India), we have to make ourselves known better. The lab in Pune will better connect us to the Indian startup ecosystem,” he says.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. 3D mapping: How Dassault creating new-age solutions to age-old problems
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition