3D mapping: How Dassault creating new-age solutions to age-old problems

Be it helping find a cure to diseases, replanning cities, boosting a company\u2019s revenue or making the world a better place to live in, we are increasingly relying on data, and rightly so. Because, more often than not, processing and analysing this data can help us take informed decisions. Take the example of electric mobility. In India, many companies are trying to develop electric vehicle (EV) solutions, and a lot of them are startups in the two-wheeler space. The challenges they face include making the lithium-ion batteries more efficient, and better suited to their vehicle. \u201cVirtual prototyping can be a game-changer in this area,\u201d says Samson Khaou, MD, India, Dassault Syst\u00e8mes\u2014the 3D technology major. Virtual prototyping can speed up product development. For example, just for the battery, virtual prototyping can be used at the molecular level, for electrode design and for the overall battery pack design. \u201cSimulation can not only optimise the battery, it can also reduce development costs and time-to-market of a product,\u201d adds Khaou. Among other two-wheeler startups, it has worked with Ather Energy (which has used design solutions from SolidWorks, a subsidiary of Dassault Syst\u00e8mes). Ather Energy is designing intelligent electric scooters and an electric vehicle charging network called AtherGrid, and has developed its first scooter called the Ather 450. In the electric four-wheeler space, vehicles need to be driven millions of miles before they can be validated for the market. But that can be extremely expensive. However, these \u2018millions of miles\u2019 can be easily simulated using technology. \u201cOur solution called the SIMULIA delivers realistic simulation applications that can enable users to explore the real-world behaviour of a product,\u201d says Khaou. It can be used in vehicle system architecture, battery thermal management, high-speed electric motor lubrication, among others. Dassault is currently working with an OEM in this space, \u201cwhich is our traditional customer,\u201d he adds. In the healthcare space, while Dassault has established the Living Heart Project\u2014the global and translational research initiative to revolutionise cardiovascular science through realistic simulation\u2014in India it is working with National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) to predict the efficacy of Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS), a non-invasive clinical treatment for schizophrenia patients, virtually before the clinical procedure. \u201cWith SIMULIA, psychiatrists at NIMHANS are leveraging simulation to forecast outcomes of the treatment procedure for disorders such as schizophrenia,\u201d says Khaou. Using SIMULIA, the team envisages developing a non-invasive method for deep brain stimulation. In India, an emerging area for the company is urban landscape. \u201cWith our 3DEXPERIENCE platform, we can create a \u2018twin\u2019 of the city in the digital space, taking into account transportation, essential services, power, growth, migration, etc,\u201d Khaou says. In India, it is working on cities such as Jaipur, and Amaravati, the planned capital of Andhra Pradesh. For Jaipur, the company created a 3D map of the city, which can be used by town planners, administrators and public infrastructure departments to foresee the impact of any major infrastructure activity in the city. Last week, Dassault Syst\u00e8mes attended the Smart Cities India 2019 Expo in Delhi, where it showcased solutions that can help redefine urban landscape. The company hasn\u2019t yet worked on the Smart Cities Mission, but Khaou says \u201conce we are able to succeed in demonstrating the capability of our platform, we will approach them, hopefully this year.\u201d As far as startups are concerned, it runs programmes such as the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab Startup Acceleration (which helps start-ups that require mentoring, prototyping and marketing support) in the US and Europe, and last year it opened the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab in India at its R&D facility in Pune. \u201cThe lab supports the startup ecosystem for product innovations and offer entrepreneurs, makers and startups resources,\u201d Khaou says. However, it has to cover some distance as far as \u2018visibility\u2019 amongst entrepreneurs is concerned. \u201cWe are not yet hugely popular with startups (in India), we have to make ourselves known better. The lab in Pune will better connect us to the Indian startup ecosystem,\u201d he says.