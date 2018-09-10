300 mbps speed and 2TB data! New enhanced broadband service comes from Hathway

Initially, the service would be available here and be extended to other parts of the country by December 1.

Cable and broadband service provider Hathway on Monday launched a new plan of offering 300 mbps speed with a monthly data limit of upto two terabytes (TB).

The scheme, which comes with ‘wi-fi mesh system’, is offered at Rs 1,250 per month, a press release from Hathway said.

“With demand for 4K entertainment, online gaming and internet of things application on the rise, we have decided to provide ultra high-speed connectivity to our consumers,” the release quoted the managing director of the company Rajan Gupta as saying.

“Chennai is one of the fastest growing markets for broadband and content consumption,” the release said.

Hathway offers service in 20 cities and cable TV service in 200 cities and towns, it added.