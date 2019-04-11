3-year-old kid locks his father’s iPad for 48 years, Twitter suggests time travel as solution

Recently a man got locked out of his iPad for 48 years after his child entered the wrong password multiple times. (Reuters)

When it comes to security and data privacy Apple seems to lead the pack by miles. Apple is known for its security whether it is the iPhone or any other computing device. Recently a man got locked out of his iPad for 48 years after his child entered the wrong password multiple times. If you enter your password incorrectly multiple times then the time for retrying your password increases.

The toddler’s father took this problem to Twitter for help where he tweeted “Uh, this looks fake but, alas, it’s our iPad today after 3-year-old tried (repeatedly) to unlock. Ideas?”. He added a photo of the iPad’s screen which said: “Try again in 25,536,442 minutes”.

Apple has a lockout feature inbuilt in every Apple device which kicked after the child tried to enter the password resulting in the device getting locked for 48 years.

In response, the twitterverse came up with some mixed ideas as people tweeted him to put his iPad in a bag of rice, some of them asked him to call Tim Apple (Cook), one of them also said: “Time travel can be your best bet”. One user came up with a helpful solution that said: “Just connect it to the computer you originally synced it to iTunes on, let it sync and it’ll be fine.”

After reading the suggestions, the iPad user updated his followers and thanked those who advised him to connect the iPad to his computer with iTunes which helped him in restoring his device. This is a reminder for Apple users to keep backing up their devices by using their computer. It also goes on to show how good Apple is in terms of security and data privacy.