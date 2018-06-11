​​​
2018 iPhone models could start at lower price than iPhone X’s

Apple enthusiasts could get an all-screen iPhone for a fraction of the cost, with a new notch-equipped 2018 iPhone starting as low as $600, according to a famous analyst associated with Taiwanese business group KGI Securities.

Apple enthusiasts could get an all-screen iPhone for a fraction of the cost, with a new notch-equipped 2018 iPhone starting as low as $600, according to a famous analyst associated with Taiwanese business group KGI Securities. Ming-Chi Kuo said in a recent research note that pricing for Apple’s upcoming iPhones could start at $600. “Kuo believes that Apple may release three iPhones in fall 2018 — a relatively affordable 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, a new 5.8-inch OLED flagship (perhaps the iPhone X2) and a 6.5-inch OLED “iPhone Plus” model,” CNET reported on Sunday. Meanwhile, the 6.5-inch successor to the super-premium iPhone X with an OLED screen could still cost higher.

The device is likely to cost between $900 and $1,000, Kuo forecast. The analyst believed that the iPhone maker would announce and release all three 2018 iPhones in September. Last year, Apple announced the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in September. However, the units did not hit shelves until October and November.

