2018 Apple iPhone models to finally support dual SIM cards? Here’s what we know

Apple SIM was introduced in 2014 to offer cellular connectivity on the iPad models

While the 2018 iPhone models are not launching anytime sooner than September, the rumour mill is inundated with what the next-generation iPhone models could possibly pack. Previous reports have indicated that of the three iPhone models planned for later this year, one could pack an LCD display while the other two are expected to come with OLED displays. Rumours are also rife that the same model won’t have dual cameras but will bear a notch, much like the iPhone X. Now, a new report claims that Apple might, for the first time, introduce dual SIM card capability on the iPhone models this year.

As per a report by 21st Century Business Herald, at least one of the three iPhone models this year will support dual SIM cards with dual standby support. The translated version of the report points out that dual SIM card capability will be provided by an embedded Apple SIM card in addition to the traditional tray that houses a single SIM card. This will allow Apple to offer dual cellular connectivity on the iPhone. In China, where Apple SIM card is not available, Apple will make space for the second SIM card in the tray itself.

Apple SIM was introduced in 2014 to offer cellular connectivity on the iPad models. It allows users to switch between carriers in the supported regions and use short-term tariffs without having to change SIM cards for each carrier. Apple SIM is available in over 180 countries on major carriers, including India. The Apple SIM was previously available as a physical card that required to be inserted in the iPad models. However, Apple lately began embedding the Apple SIM into the chipset.

Coming back to the dual-SIM iPhone model that is likely to debut this year, the report does not mention what model could that be. However, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, TF Securities analyst, the 6.1-inch LCD display iPhone model and 6.5-inch OLED display iPhone X Plus are highly likely to come with dual SIM support. Sadly, the mid-tier iPhone X ‘refresh’ model will not feature dual SIM card support, according to Kuo.

It is widely expected that Apple will launch three iPhone models this year – a 5.9-inch iPhone X 2018 model, a 6.1-inch LCD ‘affordable’ iPhone model, and a premium 6.5-inch OLED display iPhone X Plus model. The iPhone X Plus is expected to be the costliest iPhone model bearing a price tag of around $999 while the LCD display iPhone model could cost between $600 and $700.