2 flagship Panasonic phones with AI capabilities now in India

The devices are equipped with “Infra-Red Face Unlock”, which uses infrared sensors in the camera, thus allowing consumers to unlock the devices even in low-light conditions. (Reuters)

Japanese electronics company Panasonic on Thursday launched its flagship Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered smartphones — the Eluga X1 and X1 Pro — in India for Rs 22,990 and Rs 26,990, respectively.

The flagship smartphones come with 6.18-inch FHD+ notched display in a stainless steel body with a 2.5D curved design.

The devices are equipped with “Infra-Red Face Unlock”, which uses infrared sensors in the camera, thus allowing consumers to unlock the devices even in low-light conditions.

Eluga X1 and X1 Pro sport AI-powered 16MP front and 16MP+5MP dual rear cameras with scene recognition technology and multiple modes such as the face beauty mode, bokeh effect, live photos, time lapse, professional mode and group selfie mode.

Eluga X1 Pro also offers wireless charging technology.

“Panasonic is committed to offering technological products that help elevate the overall user experience. Our AI-enabled smartphones are one of the recent examples where we have integrated the latest technology to further simplify tasks and help take smarter decisions,” Manish Sharma, President and CEO Panasonic India and South Asia, Vice President Appliance Company, Panasonic Corporation, said in a statement.

Eluga X1 Pro comes with 6GB RAM +128GB storage which is expandable up to 256GB while Eluga X1 comes with 4GB RAM+64GB ROM expandable up to 128GB.

Both the devices are backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

“Amid a highly-crowded smartphone market, our strategy is to offer a robust device with seamless performance while ensuring users’ privacy,” added Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India.