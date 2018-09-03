10.or D2 is a stylish entry-level Android phone with good performance, it’s a smart choice for first-time users

10.or D2: Smart choice for first-time ‘smartphone’ users

I am a frequent visitor to Rishikesh in the foothills of the Himalayas, where our family owns some agriculture land. I normally drive down early in the morning in order to beat the NCR traffic. Last week, during one such road trip I happened to stop at a roadside eatery to sip some hot tea in an attempt to stay alert on the wheel. It was the new 10.or (pronounced Tenor) device, D2, in my hand that became an object of curiosity for some of the folks waiting for their morning tea. Imagine the excitement on the face of a long-term user of a feature phone when he got the opportunity to get his hands on a new-age smartphone, exploring the various apps, the seamless user interface, etc. The best part was when I disclosed the price of the device. I am quite sure that I have fetched this Amazon-promoted online-only brand a good number of new customers.

The 10.or D2, like other 10.or devices, is built using insights from thousands of customer reviews on Amazon.in as part of the ‘Crafted for Amazon’ programme. Available on Amazon.in, it has been manufactured to high quality standards—passing 962 different tests—to give customers a device with features that are meaningful to their usage and needs. I have been using the D2 for over a week now; it has a good mix of hardware and software, a great user interface and a sturdy design.

The D2 is available in two variants—2GB RAM with 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM with 32GB ROM, both expandable up to 128GB. The variants retail for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively. Our trial unit was a Beyond Black device (it is also available in Glow Gold) in 3GB RAM with 32GB ROM configuration; we take a look at some of its key features and overall performance.

At first look, the D2 will impress you with its build quality. It is sturdy and strong enough to withstand accidental falls. Having a thin and ultra-light body, this device is convenient to carry in your jeans pocket or handbag for easy reach. The phone comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ screen and an 18:9 display, giving users a rich, big-screen experience. The 3200 mAh battery allows customers to do more with a single charge that can last over a day.

Probing the innards, the smartphone houses a Quad-core Snapdragon 425, 1.4 GHz processor with optimised software to offer a good multitasking experience. It comes with Android Oreo 8.1 version, allowing customers to customise the smartphone to their liking. An Awinic sound algorithm ensures superior audio quality for calls and music. There is a dual 4G SIM slot and a dedicated memory slot, expandable up to 128GB. The device comes with key Amazon apps—Amazon shopping, Kindle, Prime Video, Prime Music and Alexa pre-loaded.

Performance-wise, the 10.or D2 is a nice blend of speed and performance. The phone is very smooth, fast and responsive, apps open quickly and there is no lag whatsoever. Its user interface is easy to navigate and the phone didn’t stall at any time even during heavy multitasking. Phone calls are crisp and clear and in my usage, the device lasted easily for more than two days of moderate use.

In summary, the D2 is a very good phone that provides a great user experience at an attractive price. Highly recommended for first-time smartphone users.