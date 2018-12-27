10 best tech companies to work for in 2019

Here are the top 10 tech companies that you may consider to work for in 2019 (Source: Reuters)

With ever-evolving job market and its changing trends, companies, employees and job seekers find their ways to retain the best talent and compete amongst each other. Earlier, a company’s repute was built upon years and years of policies centred around employees and the kind of talent they attracted. These days, there are no gaps between a company and its employee; these days the employee can simply review it on job portals and reach others.

Just as it has been doing every year for the past few years, this year too, job search and salary comparison website, Glassdoor has analysed company reviews across eight attributes to come up with a list of top ten tech companies to work for in 2019. The companies were analysed on eight variables which are senior management, career opportunities, work-life balance, culture and values, compensation and benefits, six-month business outlook and whether the respondents would recommend the organization to someone.

The data comprised organisations that had a minimum of 1,000 employees and were rated with a minimum number set at 75 across eight variables to be considered on the list.

The previous year saw social media giant Facebook topping the list as the best place to work.

However, this year, the company could not even make it to the top five and fell to No. 7 in overall list and was number three on the top 10 tech companies. After SAP at number six, Google followed Facebook at number eight in the overall list and at number four in tech organisations. At number nine and 10 were Intuit and Blizzard Entertainment. Adobe managed to make it top 30 and stood at number seven. Microsoft took the eight rank while other top companies such as SpaceX, Cisco and Apple were at 11, 12 and 13.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX was at number 48 in the overall list and at spot 11 in the top tech companies to work for in 2019, according to Glassdoor.

1. Zoom Video Communications (2)

With a solid Glassdoor rating of 4.5, Zoom whose aim is based upon a people-centric cloud service and communications came out on top.

2. LinkedIn (6)

Becoming the top platform for professionals to network around the world is no easy feat but LinkedIn with its impressive Glassdoor rating: 4.5 stood at number two. LinkedIn is an apt example of the power of social media.

3. Facebook (7)

Facebook saw steady steep this year, slipping to number three spot in the top 10 tech companies list, however, the organisation which was rocked by the data leaks in September this year and Cambridge Analytica scandal maintained a solid Glassdoor rating of 4.5.

4. Google (8)

Following closely, Google, helmed by the chief executive officer Sundar Pichai, ranked at number four with Glassdoor rating of 4.4. In December 2018, CEO Pichai testified before Congress on bias and privacy.

5. HubSpot (16)

Led by CEO Brian Halligan, Glassdoor rated HubSpot with a 4.4 rating and listed it in top five tech companies. HubSpot recently launched a $30-million startup investment fund.

6. SAP (27)

The German-based European multinational software corporation, SAP stood at number six with a Glassdoor rating of 4.4.

7. Adobe (30)

Glassdoor rated Adobe at number seven and was rated with 4.4 by the employees. The firm was recently in the news as Paloma Partners Management Co bought the shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE).

8. Microsoft (34)

Rated by employees with 4.3 on Glassdoor, Microsoft came at number eight. Microsoft’s Nadella had beaten Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg for the top position on the list of best CEOs of 2018 by companies-rating platform Comparably, surpassing the biggies.

9. Intuit (38)

Intuit stood at number nine with a rating of 4.3. Next month will be crucial for the company as Sasan Goodarzi takes the role of the Chief Executive Officer of Intuit.

10. Blizzard Entertainment (42)

With a good rating of 4.3, Blizzard Entertainment wrapped up the top ten technology firms. The American video game developer, however, is in the news for the wrong reasons. According to Game Rant, Blizzard is reportedly paying its employees to quit their jobs.