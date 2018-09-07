Technology jobs are top 5 most sought-after in India, shows survey; check which roles job-seekers prefer

India has also emerged as the largest supplier of data scientists and cyber security specialists to Singapore, the LinkedIn report noted.

Of the top 10 sought-after jobs in India, top five and also eight of the top 10 are in technology space, according to a survey by LinkedIn. Machine learning engineer, application development analyst, back-end developer, full stack engineer and data scientist led the pack and grabbed the slots of top five fastest growing jobs. LinkedIn analysed data between 2013 and 2017 of the millions of LinkedIn members in the country and their work experiences provided on their profile to prepare the report.

Just a few years ago, the most prominent job titles included software engineer and business analyst. However, new data showed that there has been a shift from traditional engineering jobs to more niche one needing new skill sets. While machine learning engineer job roles rose 43 times, application data analyst and back-end developer jobs grew 32 and 23 times, respectively, during 2013 and 2017. Full stack engineers and data scientists job roles also rose 18 and 14 times, respectively, in the five year period, the report showed.

While top five job slots are secured by technology professionals, the job of customer success manager (CSM), whose job is to assist clients with the implemented software and the annual renewable revenue, is ranked 6th. This job does not need a background of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Machine learning has become a buzzword across the world and report showed that more than half of the new workforce in machine learning and data scientist jobs just had bachelor’s degree and got the required training only after joining the company.

According to the report, the data explosion in the recent past has opened the gates for several opportunities, by creating a huge demand for data scientists across the country. When it comes to cities, Mumbai and Delhi/NCR witnessed maximum competition for this role. India has also emerged as the largest supplier of data scientists and cyber security specialists to Singapore, the report noted.

“In India, more and more businesses are shifting focus and resources to big data and digital products. Leaders across BFSI (banking, financial services & insurance), manufacturing, media and entertainment, professional services, retail and consumer products, technology-software are looking at technology to drive scale, efficiency and growth,” the report said.

Application developer job is the second fastest growing job, while back-end developer, who builds the back-end in the web applications and important functions like database, ranked 3rd in the list.