Technical snag in airlines on rise

Incidents of technical snag in airlines seem to be increasing by the day and they are not restricted to domestic carriers but includes global airlines as well.

On Sunday IndiGo’s Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution after pilots observed defect in one of the engines, officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

In another incident which occurred on Saturday, Air India Express’s Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was observed in cabin mid-air, the DGCA stated.

The burning smell was coming from one of the vents in the forward galley and pilots, therefore, diverted the plane to Muscat and landed safely, the officials said.

The DGCA also said that an alive bird was found in the cockpit of Air India Express’ Bahrain-Kochi flight on July 15. The bird was found in the glove compartment on co-pilot’s side when the plane was at 37,000 feet, officials said, adding that the plane landed safely in Kochi.

Meanwhile, in the last 48 hours as many as three carriers of global airlines made emergency landings at various airports in India due to technical snags.

According to DGCA officials these landings were made in Calicut, Chennai and Kolkata on Friday and Saturday. The incidents are related to Air Arabia, Ethiopian Airlines, and Sri Lankan Airlines.

All these incidents are being investigated by the DGCA.

Earlier, on July 14, IndiGo’s Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur out of precaution as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft for a second.

In a statement about Sunday’s incident, IndiGo said its flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad, was diverted to Karachi.

“The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad,” it added.

These incidents come at a time when SpiceJet is already under investigation by DGCA for around eight incidents of technical snags since June 19. The DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet on July 6.

One of the incidents happened on July 5 when SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning.

The aviation regulator, had on July 6, said SpiceJet had failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services, and gave it three weeks to send a response to the notice.