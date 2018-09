The flight SG 8938, which was to take off at 1655 hours, has 180 passengers on board, the source said. (Reuters)

A SpiceJet flight from the national capital to Pune has been delayed by more than three hours due to a technical snag on Tuesday, according to a source. The flight SG 8938, which was to take off at 1655 hours, has 180 passengers on board, the source said.

“The Delhi-Pune flight had a technical snag issue, which is being looked into,” SpiceJet said in a statement. The flight would now depart at 2030 hours, the airline said, without disclosing further details.