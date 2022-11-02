TechM may form a ‘moonlighting with boundaries’ policy in the future: CEO

Tech Mahindra may form a “moonlighting with boundaries” policy in the future, keeping in mind factors like labour laws of the various countries it operates in, client confidentiality, and impact on productivity, CEO and MD CP Gurnani said at a select media roundtable on the sidelines of the Q2 earnings.

The company is in the process of discussions to create a formal policy around moonlighting but as of today, it has a “zero tolerance policy,” Gurnani said. “We believe Tech Mahindra is responsible towards our customers’ integrity, data, and trust…we will also keep the impact on productivity in mind,” he added.

Gurnani said that employees are being encouraged to make the necessary disclosures before they take up any assignment outside of company work.

Tech Mahindra has already built an external marketplace called “BeGig” that enables employers to hire freelance workforce. This cloud native platform is a marketplace that matches the right resources to the right projects while providing equal opportunity and empowering people to build career based on talent a passion. Currently, the system has more than 20,000 freelancers registered with variety of technical, domain, and management skills. It is completely opensource, and supports zero business downtime and massive scalability.

Earlier, Gurnani had said at a public forum that he has no problem if any employee wants to take up side projects as long as he or she is meeting the efficiency and productivity norms and is not committing a fraud and is open and transparent about it.

Many IT companies of late have been communicating their stance on moonlighting to their employees through internal emails. Recently, Infosys said in a letter to employees that they can take up gig work with prior permission from their manager and respective HR. It also said that the gig work should be taken up by the employees in their personal time and for establishments that don’t compete with Infosys and its clients.