Tech training: Skilled workforce for a better India

The availability of trained and industry-relevant technical talent is an essential ingredient for India’s growth story, said Sunil Mathur, MD & CEO, Siemens. The German technology powerhouse, together with the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany (BMZ) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH with the support of ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, has launched a technical education initiative, called ‘IgnITE’ that aims at developing highly qualified technicians based on the German Dual Vocational Educational Training (DVET) model with a focus to make them industry and future-ready. ‘IGnITE’ aims to help develop around 40,000 skilled workforce by 2024.

“IGnITE aims to bring in a systemic change in India’s skilling environment,” said Mathur, adding, “We are confident that this programme will support industry’s urgent need for a workforce trained in the latest technologies relevant to support India’s vision of being a global manufacturing leader.”

IGnITE is implemented as a development partnership of the develoPPP.de programme, which the GIZ implements on behalf of the BMZ. The focus areas under the initiative would be upskilling of instructors of Industrial Training Institutes, improving pedagogy, in-plant training for hands-on learning, continuous industry interface to enhanced employability. IGnITE would also look to develop curriculum for ‘Green Skills’ in innovative, sustainable sectors and technologies such as renewable energy, e-mobility and energy-efficiency.

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) has set up the develoPPP.de programme to foster private sector participation to the point where business opportunities and development policy initiatives overlap. To this end, BMZ offers support to companies that want to do business or have already started operating in developing and emerging countries. GIZ acts as one of the two official partners implementing the programme on behalf of BMZ.

Siemens in India has various ongoing initiatives in the area of skill development, focusing on creating industry ready workforce targeting trainees of (ITIs) and students of government engineering colleges.