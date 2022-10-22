Tech-powered logistics helm seamless operations for the festive season

– By Rahul Mehra

Tech is key to not only streamlining operations but to manage the influx of increased orders and crunched timelines during the festive season. With e-commerce and Q-commerce owning a big piece of the commerce pie, optimized logistics are a necessity. This is where tech-savvy logistic companies step in. By facilitating logistics down to the last step, logistics companies help retailers concentrate on building a brand and catering to their customers. Here’s how –

1. Supply Chain Management: During the festive season, people are looking for rapid deliveries. No matter where the product is, the customers expect impeccable service and on-time deliveries. Tech-enabled logistics companies help retailers plan ahead and figure out the location of distribution hubs, micro warehouses, etc to be able to cater to their customers at a short notice. Besides this, logistics also enable rider tie-ups based on pin codes, demand and supply, incentives, payouts, etc. This not only prevents human error but also makes these tasks less tedious.

2. End-to-end visibility: Visibility is crucial to ensure that the customer is kept informed at all times of the movement of their parcel. Not only that but it also ensures that the collaboration between vendors and retailers is transparent. Logistics companies aid this collaboration during the first, middle and last mile logistics. End-to-end visibility of the movement of the parcel helps in decreasing the operations’ costs and builds customer loyalty. The concerned stakeholders can track their package movement in real-time. This is especially beneficial for businesses as it helps them take preventive measures in case of unforeseen delays like unnecessary diversions, road blockages, order cancellations, rider problems, etc.

3. Fleet Management: Logistics over the years has evolved to become a very important part of any business. During the festive season especially, this arm needs to function flawlessly. Logistics companies help retailers optimize their fleets. Increased coordination between multiple vendors, warehouses, riders, and points of sale can be easily managed with a tech-enabled logistics platform. New-age logistics solutions that offer tech-enabled tools to manage multiple vendors, optimize rider and carrier selection, order tracking, inventory management, etc optimize operations. Logistics platforms help intelligent delivery management with advanced festive data analysis.

4. Inventory management: Inventory management during the festive season is no easy feat. Keeping tabs on all the new orders, order cancellations, etc requires analysis of a massive amount of data. For big players in the market, various silos go into inventory management. From keeping records of inventory in the dark stores to aligning and coordinating between multiple warehouses in various cities, the task is herculean. Logistics companies ensure that this task is done smoothly and easily, keeping the supply chain robust and agile.

With the huge growth that the commercial market is witnessing during the festive season, tech-enabled logistics players ensure that they deliver smiles with every mile.

(Rahul Mehra is the Co Founder of Roadcast)