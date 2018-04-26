Tech major Adobe bets big on banking, hospitality to drive growth in India

Adobe today announced its alliance with Vistara, a TATA-SIA joint venture, under which the airline will leverage Adobe’s Experience Cloud to bolster its end-customer experiences. (Reuters)

Tech major Adobe is betting big on sectors like banking and financial services and hospitality to drive its growth in India. The company, which offers digital management solutions, works with a number of Indian firms including Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, HDFC Bank and SpiceJet among others. “Sectors like e-commerce and media houses were early adopters of our solutions in India but today, we see strong demand also coming in from sectors like BFSI, retail, hospitality, government and education with clients looking for solutions to manage and enhance the digital experience for their end-customers,” Adobe South Asia Managing Director Kulmeet Bawa told PTI.

Adobe has a significant presence in the Indian market with over 5,500 employees, largest after the US. The company also has R&D operations — India Labs — in Noida and Benagluru that account for about 30 per cent of the global research work, including that around machine learning and data analytics. Bawa said Adobe’s solutions like Photoshop, Illustrator and Indesign are popular among enterprises and consumers alike.

“Clients are now increasingly making us a part of the digital strategy, involving us in the consultation process as well. We work with system integrators, ad agencies and other players in the ecosystem to help clients design and execute their digital strategies,” he added. Bawa said aviation and hospitality are large segments for the company. “We are already working with big brands like Taj Hotels and SpiceJet. Companies in these segments are looking at our solutions to deliver a smooth digital experience as that is of critical importance in these sectors,” he said.

Adobe today announced its alliance with Vistara, a TATA-SIA joint venture, under which the airline will leverage Adobe’s Experience Cloud to bolster its end-customer experiences. “As part of this partnership, Vistara aims to augment its digital transformation journey by leveraging the power of Adobe Analytics and Adobe Campaign to drive a range of technological advancements,” Bawa said.

He added that this will also strengthen Vistara’s data foundation and enable delivery of more personalised experiences for Club Vistara members. He, however, declined to comment on the financial details of the partnership.