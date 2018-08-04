Tech Mahindra, Telangana govt sign pact for blockchain district

Tech Mahindra, as a founding member of the blockchain district, will provide platform and technology assistance to all the incubators in the blockchain district.

The information technology, electronics and communication department (ITE&C) of the Telangana government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tech Mahindra to launch India’s first blockchain district in Telangana. Hyderabad will house a centre of excellence (CoE) for the blockchain district, an incubator for technology and process development with innovative infrastructure and facilities, to foster growth of blockchain start-ups and companies. Tech Mahindra, as a founding member of the blockchain district, will provide platform and technology assistance to all the incubators in the blockchain district.

Announcing this during the inauguration of the International Blockchain Technology Conference in Hyderabad, Tech Mahindra CEO & MD CP Gurnani said, “The launch of the blockchain district is a moment in history, a global talent hub which can unlock the value of blockchain technology in democratising data and solving big scale world problems. It is also a huge step in reskilling and right skilling the workforce of the future. Blockchain experts will be our crowning jewels as together we work towards making India the blockchain capital of the world.”

Tech Mahindra will also empower accelerators to develop and solve market problems across its global customer ecosystem. Further, the Telangana ITE&C department will provide regulatory and policy support to enable and promote blockchain growth both in India and globally. “With support from Tech Mahindra, we envision to set a global benchmark in providing cutting-edge blockchain technology solutions and platforms across industries. It is not just a proud moment for Telangana but India as a global leader in the digital era,” IT minister KT Rama Rao said.

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra also announced a strategic partnership with blockchain company Nucleus Vision (NV). Tech Mahindra will provide the technology expertise to broaden Nucleus Vision’s business reach and will leverage its telecom affiliates to promote the offering at a global level. This strategic partnership marks the beginning of Nucleus Vision’s global expansion strategy and Tech Mahindra’s foray into the blockchain market. Nucleus Vision was founded in 2014.