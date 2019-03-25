Digital enterprise: Tech Mahindra reskilled over half of its workforce

Tech Mahindra is investing heavily in reskilling its employees in digital and next generation technologies like blockchain, cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), robotics, automation and 5G.

In its efforts to become a digital enterprise with a future-ready workforce, Tech Mahindra has successfully reskilled and upskilled nearly 70% of its IT workforce in digital and future skills. The company’s recent partnership with FutureSkills, an initiative by Nasscom, powered by Edcast, a leading Silicon Valley firm for personalised learning has fueled the company’s upskilling drive in key digital future-skilling initiatives.

As part of its TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is investing heavily in reskilling its employees in digital and next generation technologies like blockchain, cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), robotics, automation and 5G. It is reskilling employees through a four-tier internal training programme and partnerships with online education partners like Pluralsight, edX.org and FutureSkills. In line with the industry demand for digital services, the technologies range from robotic process automation (RPA), AI, Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity, blockchain, virtual reality (VR), social and mobile, Big Data analytics and cloud computing.

Jagdish Mitra, chief strategy officer and head of growth, Tech Mahindra, said, “We believe that successful digital transformation lies in ‘disrupting one’s own business before others do’. As part of our TechMNxt charter, we are investing heavily in reskilling employees in next generation technologies like blockchain, cybersecurity, AI/ML, robotics, and automation, and 5G. Our partnership with Nasscom has majorly aided this digital transformation journey aimed at reskilling associates in the organisation, to make them digital savvy. In the near future, we are targeting at least 50% revenue share from digital businesses while continuing our growth trajectory of around 30% YoY.”

Tech Mahindra also has a Blockchain Centre of Excellence that encourages its employees to develop solutions leveraging Blockchain technology. Additionally, the organisation is also investing in internal programmes like RIDE to accelerate skilling on next-generation roles. The programme is run in self-learning mode, leveraging various partnerships and is aligned closely with skilling demands.