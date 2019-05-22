Tech Mahindra reports drop in net profit, revenues

IT services company Tech Mahindra on Tuesday reported a 6% sequential fall and 7.3% year-on-year fall in net profit at Rs 1,132 crore for the fourth quarter. The company\u2019s revenues also fell by 0.5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 8,892 crore. In dollar terms, net profit stood at $162.3 million, down by 13.7% and a 1.9% increase in revenues at $1,267.5 million. For FY19, Tech Mahindra announced a net profit of Rs 4,298 crore \u2014 an increase of 13.1% over last year. Revenues increased by 12.9% at Rs 34,742 crore. Revenue in dollar terms were at $4.9 billion, an increase of 4.2% and up 5.8% in constant currency terms. Digital services revenue grew at 41% y-o-y. The company had a free cash flow of Rs 3,708 crore. Tech Mahindra managing director & CEO CP Gurnani said: \u201cWhile our enterprise business has performed satisfactorily during the year, we are encouraged by the revival of the communications business. Our continued investments into our partner ecosystem for building a unique portfolio of 5G offerings will enable us to address the networks of the future opportunity.\u201d Also read:\u00a05 ways how Reliance threatens to dethrone Amazon, Walmart\u2019s Flipkart in $27 billion e-retail market Chief financial officer Manoj Bhat said: \u201cIt has been a year of overall operational performance improvement on various fronts, leading to a significant expansion in Ebitda margin year on year. We initiated our maiden share buyback programme on the back of a healthy cash conversion during the year, with a view to returning enhanced value to our shareholders.\u201d Bhat said the company\u2019s Ebitda margin stood around 18.4% compared with 19.3% in the previous quarter. FY19 margins increased to 15% against 11.8% last year. The company saw some increase in subcontracting costs. On attrition, the company highlighted a positive trend, reporting a 2-2.5% drop in Q4 annualised attrition, standing at 19%. Spectrum auction needs to be started for 5G rollout: TechM\u00a0 The Department of Telecom needs to commence the auction of 5G spectrum in India as the regulators in some countries have already formulated policies and initiated spectrum auctions for the 5G rollout in their respective nations, a senior Tech Mahindra official has said. Manish Vyas, president of communications business and chief executive officer of network services, Tech Mahindra, said 4G is yet to touch all parts of the country, and while that happens on a massive scale, there are some \u201cdefinite green-shoots\u201d of 5G trials.\u00a0More than technology, however, the bigger impediment could be the regulatory body\u2019s policy on 5G spectrum. The experimental licence by DoT will need modifications, and till that happens, the sector is in for a \u201cwaiting game\u201d, he said. \u201cUS, Australia, Italy, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and more (have started 5G spectrum auctions). Spectrum is the life blood of any wireless network. For 5G, globally regulators have been licensing mid-band (3.5GHz) and in some countries mmWave (millimeter Wave) spectrum bands as well.\u00a0 For 5G to be rolled out in India, the first necessary step is for the regulator to auction the 5G spectrum. Everything else will be gated on spectrum,\u201d he told PTI in an email. \u2014With inputs from PTI