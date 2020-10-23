  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tech Mahindra Q2 profit falls 5% to Rs 1,065 cr

By: |
October 23, 2020 5:39 PM

Income increased by 2.1 per cent to Rs 9,489.3 crore during the period under review from Rs 9,286.2 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

Tech Mahindra also announced the acquisition of digital enterprise technology firm Momenton and technology consulting company Tenzing.

Tech Mahindra on Friday posted around 5 per cent fall in consolidated profit at Rs 1,064.6 crore for September quarter of the current fiscal year.

The company had a profit of Rs 1,123.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a statement.

Related News

Income increased by 2.1 per cent to Rs 9,489.3 crore during the period under review from Rs 9,286.2 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

“Our repair, rally and rise strategy has helped the company to emerge stronger, as we journey towards a post COVID-19 world. We are witnessing demand revival across multiple segments, as customers have accelerated their pace of digital transformation,” MD and CEO CP Gurnani said.

Tech Mahindra also announced the acquisition of digital enterprise technology firm Momenton and technology consulting company Tenzing.

“Tech Mahindra has acquired 100 per cent equity in both the organizations, and together they will enable digital capabilities, modern cloud-based architecture and transformation for customers in ANZ (Australia and New Zealand), specifically in Financial Services,” the statement said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tech Mahindra Q2 profit falls 5% to Rs 1065 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt to sell up to 15 pc stake in RVNL via OFS
2India business returns to the growth path, says Unilever
3IDBI Bank reports Rs 324 cr profit for Q2; NPA ratio down