Tech Mahindra opens second unit in Mexico with $5-million investment

Tech Mahindra opens second unit in Mexico with -million investment (File photo)

Tech Mahindra has opened its second unit in Mexico in the state of Aguascalientes with an investment of $5 million which would be employing 300 people over the next one year. The Indian company has also signed agreements of cooperation with several local universities.

Welcoming the development, Muktesh Pardeshi, Indian ambassador to Mexico, told FE, “Mahindra Tractors first set up an assembly plant in Aguascalientes last year and now within a year, Tech Mahindra has established a unit there. Over next one year, they would be adding 300 jobs in Aguascalientes.”

“With this development, Mahindra & Mahindra has reaffirmed its close interest in México,” he added.

The governor of the state, Martín Orozco Sandoval, who had inaugurated Tech Mahindra’s second project, termed the company as one of the most important software manufacturers in the world and “which started operations in Aguascalientes, with an investment of $5 million.”

The state governor stressed that this company, which is part of the Forbes list, will initially offer 50 jobs with high added value, coinciding with the policy of diversification of the economic sectors of its administration, aimed at developing technology of the information, scientific research, logistics, aerospace industry and agri-food activities.

The governor affirmed that Tech Mahindra represents a bond that strengthens the friendship with India, because in addition to agreeing on diverse projects in Mexico, they share the vision of growing in diversity, especially in the sectors that demand intensive technological innovation.

For his part, the vice president and general director of Tech Mahindra, Juan Pablo Gallegos Herrera, acknowledged the excellent economic, security, social and quality of human capital in Aguascalientes, which were conclusive factors in deciding to start a second project.

Also, the president of Corporate Affairs of Mahindra Americas Group, Dilip Sundaram, has been quoted as saying that, “they are sure of the decision they made, to expand their investments in Aguascalientes, where it will be a success, as they not only have important clients in the entity and the region , but its commercial future is guaranteed.”

The opening was also attended by Arvind Malhortra, Senior Vice President of Emerging Strategic and Vertical Accounts of Tech Mahindra; Ritesh Idnani, president of Commercial Process Services of the firm; Alejandro García Delgado, Executive Director of National Promotion of ProMéxico; Ashwani Kumar, representative of the Embassy of India in Mexico and the Secretary of Economic Development in the State, Luis Ricardo Martínez Castañeda.