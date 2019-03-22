Tech Mahindra only Indian firm among top 20 global digital companies; check top 3

Amazon, Netflix and NVIDIA are the top three firms in the ranking. Tech Mahindra is ranked at 15 spot on the list.

Anand Mahindra-led IT firm Tech Mahindra is among the top 30 digital firms globally, the only Indian company, on the list by Spectator Index showed. Amazon, Netflix and NVIDIA are the top three firms in the ranking. Tech Mahindra is ranked at 15 spot on the list.

I have to admit I can’t conceal my pleasure at seeing the only Indian company on this list… pic.twitter.com/lPBf33eTFg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2019

Dassault Systems stands at the last spot.

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra reported a 13 per cent sequential rise in Q3 profit to Rs 1,203 crore. Notably, the consolidated net profit jumped 27.5 per cent on-year. The firm’s revenue rose 3.6 per cent on quarter to Rs 8,944 crore. In theOctober-December period the software exporter won a key contract from one of the largest banks in the ANZ region for digital channel integration across core banking processes and asset finance.