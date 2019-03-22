Tech Mahindra only Indian firm among top 20 global digital companies; check top 3

By: | Published: March 22, 2019 6:43 PM

Anand Mahindra-led IT firm Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company, on the list by Spectator Index showed.

Araku Coffee, Araku Valley, Coffee, Anand Mahindra, Coffee In India, Naandi Foundation, Araku Originals, Paris Prix Epicures, Manoj KumarAmazon, Netflix and NVIDIA are the top three firms in the ranking. Tech Mahindra is ranked at 15 spot on the list.

Anand Mahindra-led IT firm Tech Mahindra is among the top 30 digital firms globally, the only Indian company, on the list by Spectator Index showed. Amazon, Netflix and NVIDIA are the top three firms in the ranking. Tech Mahindra is ranked at 15 spot on the list.

Dassault Systems stands at the last spot.

Reliance Jio threat: Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000 crore war chest may not be enough, says report

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra reported a 13 per cent sequential rise in Q3 profit to Rs 1,203 crore. Notably, the consolidated net profit jumped 27.5 per cent on-year. The firm’s revenue rose 3.6 per cent on quarter to Rs 8,944 crore. In theOctober-December period the software exporter won a key contract from one of the largest banks in the ANZ region for digital channel integration across core banking processes and asset finance.

