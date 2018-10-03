Tech Mahindra, Israel Aerospace tie up for advanced global cybersecurity

Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced global partnership with Israel Aerospace Industries.

Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced global partnership with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to provide and develop technical security solutions for utility firms and critical infrastructure.

IAI is the cybersecurity arm of Israel government.

“This strategic partnership will herald a new chapter in tackling the advanced global cybersecurity threats in today’s digital age, by developing a future ready cybersecurity framework,” Tech Mahindra MD and CEO CP Gurnani said.

Under the partnership, both companies will be able to design and deliver bespoke Security Operation Centres (C-SOCs), Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) and Forensic Laboratories, based on automation and orchestration tools, artificial intelligence and machine learning analytics.

“This partnership will go a long way. We will look for a joint venture with Tech Mahindra for developing solutions,” Maya Kadosh, acting Ambassador, Embassy of Israel said.

Rajiv Singh, Senior VP & Global Head of cybersecurity unit of Tech Mahindra said the alliance will endeavour to provide a holistic end-to-end approach that serves defence forces, governments, critical infrastructures and large enterprises with cybersecurity & monitoring capabilities.

“We want to first focus on that there is right level of capability to handle cybersecurity challenge. We will focus on skilling. We may start with about 100 people internally and then they will go out and train,” Singh said.