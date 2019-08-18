Tech Mahindra divests 73.38% stake in subsidiary to US-based Resolve Systems for $2 million

Tech Mahindra said FixStream Networks Inc reported a revenue of USD 5.15 million and a loss of USD 5.19 million in 2018-19

Software major Tech Mahindra on Sunday announced the divestment of 73.38 per cent stake in its subsidiary FixStream Networks Inc to US-based Resolve Systems LLC for USD 2 million (approx Rs 14.22 crore). “…In terms of the authority delegated by the Board of Directors we wish to inform divestment of 73.38 per cent equity investment held by the company in FixStream Networks Inc, USA, a subsidiary company,” Tech Mahindra said in a BSE filing.

The company said consideration received from this divestment is USD 2 million for the equity held by the company, subject to necessary adjustments. Tech Mahindra said FixStream Networks Inc reported a revenue of USD 5.15 million and a loss of USD 5.19 million in 2018-19. The transaction is expected to be completed by November 15, 2019 subject to receipt of all statutory approvals.