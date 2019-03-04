Tech Mahindra, Digital China in race to acquire HNA’s technology unit

By: | Published: March 4, 2019 3:07 PM

Some investment funds could decide to join forces with a strategic bidder to make a joint offer, the people said.

Tech Mahindra, Digital China, HNA technology unit,  Advent, Credit Suisse Group AG, Blackstone Group LPRepresentatives for Advent, Digital China, HNA and Tech Mahindra declined to comment.

HNA Group Co.’s sale of its technology outsourcing arm has attracted interest from suitors including Digital China Group Co. and Tech Mahindra Ltd., people familiar with the matter said. Buyout firm Advent International and some Chinese investment funds have also been weighing offers for HNA’s Pactera Technology International Ltd. unit, according to the people. The embattled Chinese conglomerate has asked for second-round bids within the next few weeks, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Some investment funds could decide to join forces with a strategic bidder to make a joint offer, the people said. No final decisions have been made, and there’s no certainty the parties will decide to submit formal bids, the people said.

Also read| Switzerland is redesigning one of world’s most valuable currency note

Representatives for Advent, Digital China, HNA and Tech Mahindra declined to comment. A representative for Pactera didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. HNA, which has been offloading assets to pay down debt, is working with Credit Suisse Group AG as it seeks to revive a sale of Pactera, Bloomberg News reported in December. Options under consideration include a full sale to one or multiple buyers, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time.

Valuation could be one of the main hurdles to a deal, according to the people. The Chinese conglomerate’s ownership of Pactera dates back to 2016, when it agreed to buy the company from Blackstone Group LP for about $700 million.

Pactera’s holding company, HNA EcoTech Panorama Cayman Co., said last month it would be further delaying a planned early redemption of its U.S. dollar bonds. HNA EcoTech’s notes due 2021 were indicated Friday at around 89 cents on the dollar, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tech Mahindra, Digital China in race to acquire HNA’s technology unit
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition