Tech Learning: Skilling the workforce for the new normal

L&T EduTech aims to future-proof L&T’s businesses and bridge the gap that exists today between the competence of young engineers and industry expectations.

Marking its entry into the high potential space of virtual learning, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and services conglomerate, has announced the launch of L&T EduTech—a new industry-led, application-based, practical oriented learning platform, strongly rooted in technology, that will straddle the entire gamut of engineering and technology verticals to help create industry-ready talent.

AM Naik, group chairman, Larsen & Toubro, said, “We have a strong demographic dividend but to translate that potential into performance, it is imperative that we impart relevant skills to our youngsters, make them more productive, and better equipped to contribute to India’s growth story.”

L&T EduTech aims to future-proof L&T’s businesses and bridge the gap that exists today between the competence of young engineers and industry expectations. L&T EduTech will channelise L&T’s storehouse of knowledge and expertise gained by having executed some of the most complex projects over the decades to empower both students and professionals with real-world professional skilling to enhance their employability.

L&T EduTech offers three verticals of College Connect, Professional & Vocational Skilling underpinned by robust assessment and certification processes. While College Connect will empower students with practical and application-based learning, Professional Skilling will enable aspiring professionals to fast-track careers in their domains. Vocational Skilling involves skill certification programmes designed by industry experts for improved employability. A rigorous process of learn, skill, assess, certify and engage, and a faculty of subject matter experts drawn from industry, academia and from within L&T is all set to add a new dimension to platform-based, hybrid learning and skilling.

“With the growing accent on online learning and skilling, we have timed the introduction of L&T EduTech well,” asserted R Ganesan, head – Corporate Centre, L&T Construction. “We are entering a space that so necessarily requires professional skilling and we are confident that both students and professionals will benefit hugely from our curated courses .”