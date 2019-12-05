Tech is deeply embedded in the modern hospitality industry

Along with Artificial Intelligence, Hologram Projections, and Image Recognition, businesses, today, are pushing the boundaries on guest experience.

By Ajendra Taneja

Technology is leading consumers to choose their preference of hospitality treatment best suited to them. The ability to win customers by introducing concepts of ‘comfort design’, and deliver value chic hospitality experiences at competitive prices, makes it possible for brands to continue to grow at a fast pace. Technology is deeply embedded in the modern hospitality industry. The use of innovative technology solutions, standardisation of services, amenities and in-room experience, thereby help maintain service standards.

As the world embraces technology to meet daily needs, the tech-based hospitality services industry is set to create innovative experiences. Brands are investing in Augmented Reality (AR) and Natural Language Processing to deliver a seamless and delightful guest experience across all touch-points and continue to improvise the consumer journey. Along with Artificial Intelligence, Hologram Projections, and Image Recognition, businesses, today, are pushing the boundaries on guest experience.

Check-in like never before: From traditional manual check-ins with a certain waiting period to a reception-free check-in experience. Soon guests will be able to check-in online and via self-check-in kiosks. Guests can enter the room by authenticating themselves through facial recognition and digital locks.

Need directions? We have got you! Brands like OYO are investing in AR to empower guest experiences with AR-powered signages. These signages will enhance customer experience by routing guests to check-in counters, breakfast locations or even during emergencies.

IoT at your service: Brands are looking at innovative ways to save electricity, enable unassisted check-ins with smart locks as well as determine guest room temperature and lighting preferences that can be activated during pre-check-in. Voice and natural language processing technologies are being tested to interpret guest queries and deliver smart, contextual answers.

Understanding your needs: With a 24×7 consumer-facing nature of the hospitality industry, those in the business must understand the needs of guests. Data science and Machine Learning are helping brands understand guest behaviour, how they interact with search results and app, and interactions they carry out while staying at hotels using technology to deliver services.

The writer is VP Technology America, OYO Hotels & Homes