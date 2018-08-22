Tech Exports: ESC incubation centre to help tech start-ups go global

Nalin Kohli, chairman, ESC

Conventional technologies and concepts have lost their relevance. The advent of artificial intelligence, robotics, Internet of Things, microchips and drones has crafted paradigm shifts in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector. Technologies and concepts to be developed also kept on changing. This has prompted the Electronics and Computer Export Promotion Council (ESC) to launch an incubation centre at its state-of-art new building in the capital.

“This unique initiative will help train and develop industrial, entrepreneurial skills and guide the ICT small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups to understand global market dynamics and diversify globally. This support will help them to tap global potential and graduate to the next level, which is also in line with the government’s ‘Skill India’ programme, Nalin Kohli, chairman, ESC said.

Amongst many other initiatives, the Council set up Business Incubators in the US to help several IT SMEs to graduate to a higher level of the export orbit. The Council was the first among the EPCs to start business incubators for IT SMEs. “Select group of IT companies were empowered to set up their offices in the US, which acted as a marketing hub for promoting their products. The office manager appointed by ESC would market the products of all those companies, which have become part of the incubation centre for a specified time at a nominal cost. The advantage was that the company could boast of an office in the US and interact with potential buyers since the office manager would act as the marketing executive of all companies housed in the incubation centre,” explained DK Sareen, vice chairman, Society for Innovation in Information Technology (SIIT). Once the inquiry was generated, the follow-up could be done from India.

To help Indian companies be in the global radar and reckoning, ESC has innovated IndiaSoft, an international exhibition mainly focused on small and medium enterprises. This international event of exhibition and conferences, which now has entered the 19th edition, has presented to the SMEs and start-ups, numbering over 5000, a global window for tapping the ICT opportunities at their doorstep, particularly in the emerging and virgin markets. “The main objective of this show was to provide the most cost-effective platform for the smaller companies to display their products and solutions to foreign buyers, said Sareen.