Tech Bytes: Qiagen makes TCS its cloud partner

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected by Qiagen, a leading global provider of sample-to-insight solutions in life sciences and molecular diagnostics, as the strategic partner for its cloud transformation journey. Qiagen is going for an ambitious cloud transformation to address the challenges of the post-pandemic era. It has partnered with TCS for its deep contextual knowledge of the company’s infrastructure, applications, and systems, vast experience in the life sciences industry, as well as its proven technology expertise. TCS will migrate the company’s workloads from its legacy data centre to Microsoft Azure and build a new scalable digital core as a foundation for better functioning.

TCS’ team of cloud solution experts will work closely with Qiagen to design, implement and manage a cloud-first model. The new digital core will help improve internal and external collaboration, enabling greater innovation, and enhanced customer experience. Additionally, it will improve operational agility and resilience, drive efficiency, reduce Qiagen’s carbon footprint and support its journey to net zero.

TCS has been working closely with Qiagen since 2012, managing the firm’s IT services and digital transformation across key business areas.

Accenture’s new centre expands digital network

Accenture has opened in Indore its newest Advanced Technology Centre in India (ATCI). The Madhya Pradesh city joins Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Delhi as the urban centres where Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centers are located. The new facility represents further expansion of the company’s global delivery network and will focus on developing and delivering a wide range of cross-industry technology solutions to help drive digital transformation and innovation for clients.

“Our market-leading people policies, large investments in learning and development, and the boundary-less opportunities we offer across deep technology areas and industry domains, will open up new avenues for local talent and support our people looking for greater locational flexibility,” said Mahesh Zurale, senior managing director, lead – Advanced Technology Centers in India, Accenture.

The company is currently recruiting for roles across digital, cloud, data analytics, (AI), extended reality/metaverse and platforms. Women comprise approximately 47% of its workforce in India, with around 26% of them serving in leadership roles.