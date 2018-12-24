Tech Bytes: Nasscom, IIT Madras partnership for skill development; AP govt to set up i-Hub in Visakhapatnam

The partnership will be directly with the Sector Skills Council (SSC) which is the education and skill development initiative of Nasscom.

Nasscom, IIT Madras partnership for skill development

IT industry forum Nasscom and Indian Institute of Technology Madras have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate for the future skills initiative and build an equipped workforce in the country. The partnership will help establish an extensive training programme for the next generation of potential employees for the Indian IT industry. This collaboration is in line with Nasscom’s FutureSkills Platform, that is targeted at reskilling/upskilling 4 million people from the IT-ITeS industry, students entering the workforce and employees of other industries/government who need to learn digital skills of the future.

The partnership will be directly with the Sector Skills Council (SSC) which is the education and skill development initiative of Nasscom. The SSC works with its industry members and select academic and skill development institutions to help improve the quality and quantity of the employable workforce available to this industry. The SSC and IIT Madras will work towards building a skills academy and establish a programme with extensive courses and training programs to facilitate skill building in the institution.

AP govt to set up i-Hub in Visakhapatnam

N Chandrababu Naidu, chief minister of Andhra Pradesh laid the foundation stone for i-Hub in Visakhapatnam last week. I-Hub is a three-way MoU between Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEF) and Department of School Education, government of Andhra Pradesh. Through this MoU, a ‘gaming & digital learning hub’ would be set up that provides UNESCO certification for games and digital learning products making the state a lucrative investment destination for gaming and edtech companies.

This i-Hub will also include an ecosystem of gaming and animation technologies for building skills and competencies, educational video games, 3D content, AR, VR, MR Modules aligned to curricula, cloud based content for education, learning management systems, UX/UI, content delivery networks for resource constrained areas and interactive multimodal tech-books.