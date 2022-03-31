Tech Bytes: IBM opens client innovation centres in Kochi and Coimbatore

IBM opens client innovation centres in Kochi and Coimbatore

IBM has set up new client innovation centres (CICs) in Kochi and Coimbatore. With this, IBM Consulting will now operate from 10 CIC locations in India. This will fast-track digital transition and strengthen the company’s hybrid cloud and AI consulting capabilities. “India plays an important role in delivering greater value to our clients and partners across the world,” said John Granger, senior vice-president, IBM Consulting. “The new CICs at Kochi and Coimbatore will not only fuel our growth and address client needs but also help accelerate technology-led development in the region. They will also provide employees working flexibility, while giving us access to a broader talent pool and skill sets.”

The new centres will leverage the IBM Garage method of delivery, an approach that uses leading technology to co-create, co-innovate, and co-operate with its clients and ecosystem partners for transformative work. IBM will also utilise the strong portfolio of competencies and presence arising from its string of acquisitions to advance its growth. The most recent of these is Neudesic, which was acquired in February 2022 and brings experience in operating from and scaling in Kochi.

FloBiz forays into banking services for SMBs

Neobank FloBiz has announced its entry into banking services for SMBs with the launch of Smart Collect – part of the Smart Banking module – on its flagship GST invoicing and accounting product myBillBook. With Smart Collect, businesses can collect payments from their customers instantaneously via UPI and bank transfers and automatically reconcile them against pending invoices. The feature has already been rolled out for an exclusive set of current myBillBook users, both on mobile and desktop applications. FloBiz plans to extend it in the coming few weeks to a wider user base. Rahul Raj, co-founder and CEO of FloBiz said, “In Jan’22, the monthly trade recorded by the one-million-plus active SMBs on myBillBook stood at $1.5 billion and continues to grow steadily. The broader Smart Banking module will allow SMBs to collect payments from customers and make outward transactions to suppliers, vendors and for day-to-day expenses. It will also bring Current Account management capabilities directly on myBillBook, making it a one-stop solution.”