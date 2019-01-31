Tech Bytes: DCB Bank partners with Slonkit to build a cashless education ecosystem

It empowers colleges with a robust digital channel to communicate with students in real-time.

DCB Bank AND Slonkit, India’s first money management app linked to a VISA Card, have partnered to create a digital and cashless ecosystem for educational institutions across India. Slonkit partners with colleges from all major cities and towns in India under the Slonkit Campus Partnership Programme (SCPP). Under SCPP, students are empowered with a Slonkit VISA Card linked to the Slonkit mobile app. The Slonkit Card can be used anywhere in India – both online and at merchant outlets. Students can pay their college fees and make miscellaneous payments using the Slonkit Card. They can also avail offers at national and hyperlocal merchant outlets. The Slonkit app enables students to create budgets and to track and analyse their expenses across categories such as food, travel, shopping, entertainment, etc.

In addition to empowering students to practise money management, Slonkit also transforms colleges digitally and facilitates seamless management of the administrative function. Slonkit also enables these colleges to monitor “expense” reports at “in-campus” merchants. It empowers colleges with a robust digital channel to communicate with students in real-time.