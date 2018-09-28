Tea body seeks sops for promoting orthodox production

The fundamental challenge seems to be on the production side

The Centre is considering incentivising the orthodox tea production in order to boost exports and compete in the global markets. “For tea exports growth hand holding by the government would be vital,” said Azam Monem, chairman, Indian Tea Association. He said since orthodox and green tea comprise 50% of global exports, increasing orthodox production would be the key to boost exports.

“We need a larger production of orthodox tea as its demand in several countries is significant. For India to compete and produce more orthodox tea, the incentives on production need to be increased from present level of R3 a kg R20 a kg. Incentive alone can motivate the Indian producers to upscale orthodox production,” Monem said at the ITA annual general meeting.

“The country’s orthodox tea production has come down to 120 million kg at present from 231 million kg in 1950s. The industry needs will be examined and whatever possible will be done,” Anup Wadhawan, commerce secretary told reporters adding that the production side of the tea industry and processing associated with it is facing challenges in terms of financial viability.

The fundamental challenge seems to be on the production side. The industry also faces labour shortage, which could be addressed through productivity related interventions.