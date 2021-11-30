  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tea Board orders registered buyers not to blend imported tea with Indian orthodox varieties

By: |
November 30, 2021 12:55 PM

The apex body of tea planters India Tea Association (ITA) had already flagged the issues with the commerce ministry as imports of Nepalese tea are rising and is being passed off as Darjeeling tea.

Tea Board had earlier said that imports from Nepal cannot be banned and imported at zero duty. (Representational image)

Amidst concerns that cheap imported tea is being mixed with premium orthodox varieties in India, Tea Board has ordered that no registered buyer should blend such imports with the Indian crop.

Deputy chairman of Tea Board K N Raghavan said in the order that failure to comply with the directive will invite action, which might also lead to cancellation of the licence.

Related News

The board said that teas of Darjeeling, Kangra, Assam (orthodox) and Nilgiri (orthodox) are reputed Geographical Indications (GI) registered under the GI Act of 1999 and enjoys considerable reputation worldwide for their qualities.

The order said that it had come to the notice of the Tea Board that imported teas of inferior quality are being blended with Indian orthodox varieties causing irreparable damage to the reputation of the produce of Indian origin.

In a separate order, the Board had also directed that no distributor shall carry out the business of selling imported tea and no exporter shall export tea except under a licence obtained from the Board.

According to the Board, teas of inferior quality are being imported and distributed in the Indian market which has the potential to affect the health of the domestic consumers.

It also directed the laboratories to clearly indicate the contents of the blended tea, giving the source of origin of the imported tea.

The apex body of tea planters India Tea Association (ITA) had already flagged the issues with the commerce ministry as imports of Nepalese tea are rising and is being passed off as Darjeeling tea.

Tea Board had earlier said that imports from Nepal cannot be banned and imported at zero duty.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tea Board orders registered buyers not to blend imported tea with Indian orthodox varieties
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Udyam portal: Micro enterprises dominate registration count on Modi govt’s digital platform
2Redmi Note 11T 5G launched; new Xiaomi phone will take on Lava Agni 5G, Realme 8s at starting price of Rs 16,999
3Parag Agrawal new Twitter CEO: Everything to know about the IIT Bombay alumnus replacing Jack Dorsey