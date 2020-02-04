Amazon, Flipkart likely to approach govt for clarity on proposed TDS

The source mentioned above said that imposition of TDS will block seller capital.

Officials of Amazon and Flipkart are likely to approach the government later this week to seek clarity on the proposed TDS (tax deducted at source) on e-commerce transactions, people aware of the discussions told FE.

Sources said representatives of the firms may either meet finance ministry officials in person or send a representation via industry bodies, FICCI and CII.

“We had sought time from the government. They had agreed to allot us some time later this week – either on Thursday or Friday but did not confirm the date. The modality of communication has not yet been decided. We may also send a representation through industry associations,” a source said.

In response to FE’s queries, Flipkart said the company does not plan to meet government officials. “We are studying the details, particularly how it impacts MSMEs and sellers on our marketplace platform, and will discuss further with our seller partners and engage with stakeholders in due course as needed,” a Flipkart spokesperson said.

“We are studying the details, and will reach out to the government for clarifications. We hope the tax regime is simple and uniform so that millions of small and medium businesses can go online, digitize their operations and continue to contribute to growing the economy,” said an Amazon India spokesperson.

The Budget presented on February 1 proposed that e-commerce operator shall deduct TDS at the rate of 1% on all payments or credits to e-commerce participants in PAN/Aadhar cases and 5% in non-PAN/Aadhar cases. In order to give relief to small businessmen, the government proposed to provide exemption to an individual and HUF (Hindu undivided family) who receive less than Rs 5 lakh and furnishes PAN/Aadhar.

The source mentioned above said that imposition of TDS will block seller capital. “Although we are reaching out to the government, we do not expect any changes to be made on the issue this year. If any changes are to be done, they might be incorporated next year,” the source added.

Anil Talreja, partner at Deloitte, said the levy of TDS on e-commerce transactions essentially means that a resident e-commerce player would be under an obligation to withhold tax at the rate of 1% of the gross amount of sale of goods and services. The gross amount of goods and services would include any amount by the recipient of goods or services, directly to the seller of goods or provider of services. “This may necessitate e-commerce operators to re-visit their model, contracts and systems to ensure compliance, given the enormous volumes transacted by way of e-commerce,” Talreja said.

Analysts at EY said the section clarifies that e-commerce operators shall also be required to withhold tax on the amounts directly collected by e-commerce participants.