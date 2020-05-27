TCS ‘work from home’ policy: Only one-fourth of workers to come to office; CEO explains Vision 25×25

Recently, many global companies have also said that they will encourage employees to work remotely as the coronavirus pandemic-led lockdown makes it possible to work from home.

One of India’s largest software companies Tata Consultancy Services has said that by 2025, only one-fourth of its total workforce will be required to come to office for work, as many companies now opt work from home policy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. “Believe that by 2025, only 25% of our associates will need to work out of our facilities at any point of time; every associate will be able to realize their potential without spending more than 25% of their time in a TCS office,” Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO, TCS, said in the FY20 annual report of the company. TCS, which is the country’s largest software exporter, employs nearly 4.5 lakh people and is also the largest private sector employer.

25×25 model

Explaining the company’s 25×25 model, Rajesh Gopinathan said that by 2025, only 25% of the company’s employees will need to work from the office premises and those 25% employees will also need to spend only 25% of their time at work. “Our customers are comfortable with this model and want us to take more work that others are not able to handle. This has given us the confidence to come out with a bold new Vision 25×25,” Rajesh Gopinathan said.

Recently, many global companies have also said that they are looking to re-calibrate their strategies and will encourage employees to work remotely as the coronavirus pandemic-led lockdown makes it possible to work from home. While tech giants such as Twitter and Square have said to their employees that they can work from home forever, Facebook has also given considerably long time to its employees to work remotely.

However, some companies are sceptical about permanent work from home. Recently, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that permanent work from home may impact employee health negatively, adding that companies which ask employees to work from home entirely will just be “replacing one dogma with another dogma.” Microsoft has advised its employees to work from home till October this year.