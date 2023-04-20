TCS tops best workplace chart in LinkedIn survey

By Kritika Kanwar

At a time when several IT giants are on a laying off spree, software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has topped LinkedIn’s 2023 Top Companies India list and emerged as the best place to work in the country.

Amazon and Morgan Stanley bagged the second and the third spots, respectively, in the seventh edition of the report, which featured 25 best workplaces for professionals in India.

Bengaluru leads the workplace location list, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Pune.

A list of firsts

In what could be called a startling trend, the list this year witnessed a shift from the tech companies towards e-sports and gaming sector. Companies such as Dream11 (20th spot) and Games24x7 (24th spot) made their way to the chart, marking the growing popularity of the gaming space. Out of the 25 companies, 10 are from the financial, banking sector and fintech sector. Macquarie Group, HDFC Bank, Mastercard and Yubi forayed into the list, which had so far been dominated by the IT sector. Not only this, 17 entrants making their debut this year spoke volumes of India’s emerging business ecosystem.

The yardstick

Notably, LinkedIn based its research on eight pillars — ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background and employee presence. To be eligible to make it to the list, companies must have at least 500 employees as of December 31, 2022 and the attrition rate can also be no higher than 10% over the methodology time period.

Skill it, kill it

The LinkedIn data also threw light on in-demand skills. Experts said artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, electronics, software testing and computer security are becoming non-negotiable in the technology sector. In the financial sector, companies are looking for employees with skills in commercial banking, financial accounting as well as growth strategies.

Expert Speak

Sharing insight with the applicants looking for a job, Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn career expert, said, “The candidates should do a thorough research of the company they are applying for. Demonstrating intent and curiosity and learning skills will go a long way in the process of job hunting. “ The 2023 top companies list is filled with actionable insights and resources to help professionals discover their job opportunities. Those interested in a specific company can easily identify the skills and roles being hired for,” she said.