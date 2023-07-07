TCS to train 25,000 engineers on generative artificial intelligence tools

Tata Consultancy Services intends to train 25,000 engineers on generative artificial intelligence tools as the country’s largest IT services firm deepens its partnership with US technology giant Microsoft Corporation, according to a company statement.

The Tata group company will also launch its new generative AI enterprise adoption offering on Microsoft Cloud, a move that will help customers “jumpstart” their generative AI journey.

“With over 50,000 AI-trained associates and the collective knowledge of its dedicated Microsoft Business Unit (MBU), TCS has been helping clients in their AI journeys using TCS’ data analytics and AI services on Microsoft Cloud,” the company said in the statement.

“TCS is a member of Microsoft’s AI Council and has earned a partner designation in data and AI, and has obtained Microsoft specialisations in AI and machine learning on Azure and analytics on Azure,” it added.

Additionally, TCS will help clients accelerate software development and boost programmer productivity through advisory, foundational set-up and rollout services around GitHub Copilot, a generative AI tool built on Azure OpenAI’s language models.

“Generative AI upends how enterprises can grow revenue, create new innovations and get more work done. It’s a game-changer that has the potential to do all of this faster, better and more cost-effectively,” said Siva Ganesan, head of Microsoft Business Unit at TCS.

In addition, TCS is enhancing its own suite of products and platforms to take advantage of the new technology.

As an early partner for Microsoft Fabric, TCS helps clients use this new unified analytics platform to speed up the creation of their AI foundation.

With over 50,000 Microsoft-certified associates, TCS’ Microsoft Business Unit has completed more than 1,000 successful Azure engagements for hundreds of global customers. TCS is an Azure expert managed service provider, which has achieved all six Microsoft partner designations.