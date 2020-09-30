  • MORE MARKET STATS

TCS to be collected by seller from October 1 only if turnover exceeds Rs 10 cr: CBDT

September 30, 2020 7:54 PM

The CBDT said there are only around 3.5 lakh persons who have disclosed business turnover of more than Rs 10 crore in FY 2018-19 whereas active deductors / collectors as on date stand at more than 18 lakh.

The CBDT on Wednesday said a seller would be required to collect tax collected at source (TCS) from October 1 only if his turnover exceeds Rs 10 crore in the last financial year.  The Finance Act, 2020 has amended the provisions relating to TCS with effect from October 1, 2020 to provide that a seller of goods shall collect tax at the rate of 0.1 per cent (0.075 per cent up to March 31, 2021) if the receipt of sale consideration from a buyer exceeds Rs 50 lakh in the financial year.

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) clarified that TCS shall be applicable only on the amount received on or after October 1, 2020 and a seller would be required to collect TCS only if his turnover exceeds Rs 10 crore in the last financial year.

Moreover, the export of goods has been exempted from the applicability of the provisions of TCS, it added.

The CBDT said there are only around 3.5 lakh persons who have disclosed business turnover of more than Rs 10 crore in FY 2018-19 whereas active deductors / collectors as on date stand at more than 18 lakh.

Therefore, the collection under these new provisions would be required to be made by very few persons who in most of the cases would already be complying with the existing provisions of tax deducted at source (TDS)/TCS.

The CBDT said due to the high threshold for collector and exceptionally low rate of TCS, this TCS would neither result in new compliance burden on the collector nor cause any difficulty for the collector.

