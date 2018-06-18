TCS sets up new delivery centre in Paris that can accommodate up to 230 employees

The centre can accommodate up to 230 employees and benefits from highly secure connectivity, a robust infrastructure and secure spaces, it added. (Reuters)

India’s largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today said it has set up a new delivery centre in Suresnes, France that can accommodate up to 230 employees. The centre, located in the Parisian region, is the third such unit of TCS in France after the facilities in Lille (opened in 2012) and Poitiers (2014). “Along with TCS’ existing locations in Lille and Poitiers, the new delivery centre demonstrates TCS’ ongoing commitment to France and the company’s willingness to support national brands in the French economy by offering them immediate access to TCS’ deep expertise as well as its global network,” TCS said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the investment details for the centre.

The centre can accommodate up to 230 employees and benefits from highly secure connectivity, a robust infrastructure and secure spaces, it added. “As TCS celebrates 50 years of operations and 25 years of presence in France, the opening of this delivery centre marks a new step in our development in this strategic market,” TCS CEO and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan said.

Since establishing operations in France in 1992, TCS has expanded its presence in the country significantly. In 2006, the Mumbai-based company acquired its then representative and exclusive partner in the region, TKS, the statement said. The acquisition laid the foundation for TCS’ long-term strategic growth in France, which is Europe’s third largest IT services market. In 2013, TCS acquired Alti SA for 75 million euros (about Rs 533 crore).