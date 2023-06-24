TCS says no jobs scam, breach of code by some

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which is rocked by reports of a Rs 100-crore scam that compromised its hiring process, on Friday denied the ‘bribe-for-jobs’ allegations. The IT major said that there was no scam, but breach of code by certain employees and vendors.

“Recruitment activities in TCS are not handled by Resource Management Group (RMG) as alleged, therefore the reference to alleged scam in recruitment process is incorrect,” it said in an exchange filing on Friday.

News reports said that the IT major sacked four officials from RMG and banned three staffing firms. The alleged scam was uncovered when a whistleblower wrote to the company’s CEO and COO claiming that the global head of RMG, ES Chakravarthy, had been taking bribes from staffing firms involved in hiring.

Reports stated that the company formed a three-member committee, which included chief security officer Ajit Menon, to investigate the allegations. TCS said, “RMG is responsible for allocation of available resources to various projects and incase of any shortfall, fill such requirements through contractors.”

On receipt of the complaint, TCS launched a review to examine the allegations. “The complaint referred to in the news reports relates to hiring of such contract resources employed by the contractors,” the IT major said.

“Based on the review, TCS found that this does not involve any fraud by or against the company and no financial impact; the issue relates to breach of code of conduct by certain employees and vendors providing contractors, and thirdly, no key managerial person of the company has been found to be involved.”

An HR analyst, who didn’t want to be named, said that he was not surprised by the bribe-for-jobs scam report. He added that it is a normal practice in Indian IT firms, but doesn’t come out in open.

He said with TCS now being in spotlight, clients will ask the company about the quality of the workforce they are using to complete their project.

On Friday, shares of TCS fell 0.66% to close at Rs 3,217.45 compared on the BSE.