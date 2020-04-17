TCS reports Q4 net profit of Rs 8,049 crore, misses estimates

TCS had closed out some big deals during the quarter and although it was difficult to predict the path, the firm’s profitability model was secure.

The management of TCS on Thursday said the Covid-19 pandemic had hurt the software major’s business, but was hopeful it would be back where it had been before the outbreak by Q3FY21. MD and CEORajesh Gopinathan said clients were stressed and were looking to restructure and re-price contracts altogether, reversing the positive momentum seen in the first halfof the March quarter.“We are in the midst of a storm and the storm is going to get a lot worse before it gets better,” Gopinathan said.

TCS will not offer increments but will not retrench employees either, despite the problems on the demand side, the management confirmed. The IT giant said it would continue to give promotions and those recuited in FY20 would be taken on board. Gopinathan said TCS had closed out some big deals during the quarter and although it was difficult to predict the path, the firm’s profitability model was secure.

The impact has been broad-based across verticals and not limited to a few sectors. Gopinathan said that the near-term impact on the revenue side of what is unfolding around is comparable to global financial crisis and its peak impact is going to come in the next quarter. “As we look forward beyond that. Assuming that the peak is in Q1, we have modelled it that we should get back to where we were in Q3FY20 by the time we get to Q3FY21. Exit rate of Q4FY21 will be similar to where we are in Q4FY20 and immediate periods will be fairly uncertain, if I were to look at the worst-case scenario” he said.

Unlike the global financial crisis, the impact this time is much more broad-based. The few industries like travel & tourism and hospitality are in the forefront of the hit, but the impact has cascaded across all verticals with the economic lockdown currently. The approach that TCS is taking is that it is doubling down on its strategic relationships and is taking each and every equation on a case to case basis. “Our focus is that we stand by the customers in where there are main challenges and talent is available to address their issues,” he said.

As part of maintaining business continuity, the company is repurposing project teams to migration to the cloud. “A lot of work is going on in strengthening security and enterprise level security, team monitoring situations and there is lot of focus on leveraging assets that have been on the shelf especially in areas like new age digital work places and collaboration tools, etc”.

On the margins impact, CFO V Ramakrishnan said that the impact was mostly in terms of getting the entire workforce to work from home. “The transition had the impact. From a supply side how we will manage delivery of projects, utilisation, productivity, etc we have time to do that. However, from the demand side and customer perspective — in the short term we will have contraction and something similar to GFC or more than that is being witnessed currently. So, what we are already doing is looking at costs across the board. Cannot predict demand and therefore we will have to optimise costs in the short term,” he said.

As for hiring, the company said that it will honour all the offer letters made to the campus this year. It will start onboarding trainees once their term ends in mid-June to July, till the end of the year. Promotions will continue and the quantum will depend on business performance.

The March quarter was a mixed one for TCS. The consolidated net profit for the three months of January-March remained flat at Rs 8,049 crore, and was below Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 8,160 crore. Revenues at the country’s biggest software services exporter stood at Rs 39,946 crore, flat compared to the December quarter, and below the Street’s forecast of Rs 40,317 crore. The company’s constant currency (CC) revenue growth was 3% on a year-on-year basis. The company did not share CC growth on sequential terms.

Operating margins, stood at 25.1%, flat sequentially. The company reported an operating income or Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) of Rs 10,025 crore, flat on a sequential basis. It was in line with analysts estimates of operating income of Rs 10,042 crore.