TCS rebrands as ‘Building on Belief’ for target of next decade of growth

March 31, 2021 2:15 AM

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unveiled a new brand statement, ‘Building on Belief’, to articulate its mission and relationship with customers for the next decade of transformation-led growth.

Commenting on the move, Rajesh Gopinathan, MD & CEO, TCS said that every innovation and the transformational journey begins with the belief that it will make the world better and the company is partnering with its customers in realising that belief as well as their purpose. “It is who we are as an organisation and reflects our bold ambition as we embark on our next decade of growth,” he said.

The new brand vision encapsulates the active and collaborative role that TCS plays in partnering with customers over the long term, leveraging its contextual knowledge, investments in research and innovation, and technology expertise to help them grow, and achieve their purpose-led transformation goals.

Rajashree R, chief marketing officer at TCS said, “For decades, we have worked with our customers with a shared purpose-leveraging the power of innovation, knowledge and technology to transform businesses. Our new brand articulation and purpose statement paves the way to engage with our customers as their growth and transformation partners and bring together our contextual knowledge and expertise to help them master their journey.”

