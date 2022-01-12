TCS Q3 results: TCS declares more dividend, announces Rs 7 per share for Q3FY22; profit rises 12% on-year

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today announced a further interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share along with posting financial results for fiscal third quarter.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today announced a further interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share along with posting financial results for fiscal third quarter. TCS had announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share in the first quarter, and Rs 7 per equity share in the second quarter. Altogether, the IT major has so far announced interim dividends of Rs 21 per equity share so far. The IT bellwether has fixed 20 January 2022, as the record date for the dividend. The third interim dividend will be paid on Monday, 7 February 2022 to the equity shareholders of the company.

TCS — India’s largest software services company — on Wednesday reported 12.36 per cent on-year rise in the consolidated net profit to Rs 9769 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. It had posted a net profit of Rs 8,727 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. TCS’ revenue from operations increased 16.3 per cent on-year to Rs 48,885 crore from Rs 42,015 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

In the quarter ended 30th September 2021, TCS had posted a profit of Rs 1,015.2 crore, and a revenue of Rs 3931.5 crore. In the April-June quarter, the IT bellwether had posted a net profit of Rs 828 crore and revenue of Rs 3772.2 crore. However, in FY20-21, TCS net profit stood at Rs 13,596.3 crore and revenue at Rs 3,096 crore.

TCS shares fell 1.11 per cent in the October-December quarter. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index also declined 1.01 per cent during the quarter under review. In today’s trade, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price ended 1.5 per cent down at Rs 3,857.25 apiece. During intraday, it hit a high of Rs 3,930.15 and a low of Rs 3,836.80 apiece. In traded volume terms, a total of 1.23 lakh shares exchanged hands on BSE, while 32.03 lakh shares traded on NSE on Wednesday.