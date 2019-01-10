TCS Q3 net profit rises 24.1% to Rs 8,105 crore; key figures in a nutshell

TCS has reported a net Income of Rs 8,105 crore, 24.1% higher on year. (Representational Image)

India’s largest IT company, TCS has reported latest quarterly results in line with estimates, as net profit came in 24.1% higher on-year to Rs 8,105 crore, in the Oct-Dec quarter. Notably, the IT behemoth is the first to report quarterly results in this quarter from the information technology pack. The net profit implies a minor miss as compared to CNBC Tv18 poll of Rs 8,194 crore. The total revenues came in 20.8% higher at Rs 37,338 crore, on the back of robust BFSI and digital revenue growth. We bring to key figures in a nutshell.

TCS Q3 results: Key figures in a nutshell