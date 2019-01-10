TCS Q3 net profit rises 24.1% to Rs 8,105 crore; key figures in a nutshell

India’s largest IT company, TCS has reported latest quarterly results in line with estimates, as net profit came in 24.1% higher on-year to Rs 8,105 crore, in the Oct-Dec quarter. We bring to you key figures in a nutshell.
India’s largest IT company, TCS has reported latest quarterly results in line with estimates, as net profit came in 24.1% higher on-year to Rs 8,105 crore, in the Oct-Dec quarter. Notably, the IT behemoth is the first to report quarterly results in this quarter from the information technology pack. The net profit implies a minor miss as compared to CNBC Tv18 poll of Rs 8,194 crore. The total revenues came in 20.8% higher at Rs 37,338 crore, on the back of robust BFSI and digital revenue growth. We bring to key figures in a nutshell.
TCS Q3 results: Key figures in a nutshell
- The total revenue came in at 37,338 crore, implying a jump of 20.8 % on-year. In Constant Currency terms, TCS has clocked a 1.8% on-quarter and 12.1% on-year growth.
- Net Income reported at Rs 8,105 crore, 24.1% higher on year. The Operating Margin stood at 25.6%, an expansion of 0.4% on-year.
- TCS has clocked an Earnings Per Share of 21.60, a robust increase of 26.6% on-year.
- The net cash from operations came in at Rs 8,682 crore i.e. 107% of Net Income.
- The firm has announced a dividend per share of Rs 4.00 in the latest quarter. The record date for the dividend is on 18/01/19; and the payment date for the same is 24/01/19.
- CEO Rajesh Gopinathan’s take, “We are wrapping up 2018 with a strong revenue growth of 12.1% in the December quarter, which is the highest in 14 quarters, with continued growth acceleration in key verticals and
across all geographies. The strong client metrics, industry leading growth in digital services, a very
strong order book and deal pipeline are all validations that customers recognize our differentiated
capabilities and are picking us for their growth and transformation programs.”
