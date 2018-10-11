TCS Q2 net profit rises 22.6% on-year to Rs 7,901 crore; key figures in a nutshell

TCS reported a net profit of Rs 7,901 crore, implying a rise of 22.6% on year.

India’s largest IT firm TCS has reported quarterly results in line with estimates, as net profit came in 22.6% higher on year to Rs 7,901 crore, in the Jul-Sep quarter. Notably, the IT behemoth is the first to report quarterly results in this quarter from the information technolgy pack. Earlier, IDBI Capital Markets had expected TCS to report a growth of 24.30% on-year in net profit for the quarter under review. The revenues of the behemoth came in at Rs 36,854 crore, up by more than 20.7% on year.

We take a closer look at the report card, and bring to you in a nutshell 7 key figures from TCS Q2 FY19 results