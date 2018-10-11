TCS Q2 net profit rises 22.6% on-year to Rs 7,901 crore; key figures in a nutshell

India’s largest IT firm TCS has reported quarterly results in line with estimates, as net profit came in 22.6% higher on year to Rs 7,901 crore, in the Jul-Sep quarter. Notably, the IT behemoth is the first to report quarterly results in this quarter from the information technolgy pack. Earlier, IDBI Capital Markets had expected TCS to report a growth of 24.30% on-year in net profit for the quarter under review. The revenues of the behemoth came in at Rs 36,854 crore, up by more than 20.7% on year.
We take a closer look at the report card, and bring to you in a nutshell 7 key figures from TCS Q2 FY19 results
- TCS reported a net profit of Rs 7,901 crore, implying a rise of 22.6% on year.
- The total revenues of TCS came in at Rs 36,854 crore, implying 20.7% rise on year.
- Operating margin stood at 26.5%, while net cash from operations stood at Rs 7,363 crore.
- Notably, the company’s attrition continues to inch downwards; now at 10.9% which is among the lowest in the industry.
- TCS has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for face value of Rs 1 per share.
- The company has reported healthy client revenue metrics, with Clients in $100 million band increased by 4.
- Company MD Rajesh Gopinathan said, “We are very pleased with our aI/-round strong performance in 02. Revenue growth was driven by expanding demand for digital transformation across verticals, and contInued acceleration In BFSI and Retail. Our industryleading digital growth, and best-in-class client metrles bear testImony to our standing as the preferred partner in our customers’ growth and transformation Initiatives.”