​​​
  3. TCS Q2 net profit rises 22.6% on-year to Rs 7,901 crore; key figures in a nutshell

TCS Q2 net profit rises 22.6% on-year to Rs 7,901 crore; key figures in a nutshell

India’s largest IT firm TCS has reported quarterly results in line with estimates, as net profit came in 22.6% higher on year to Rs 7,901 crore, in the Jul-Sep quarter.

By: | Published: October 11, 2018 4:52 PM
TCS reported a net profit of Rs 7,901 crore, implying a rise of 22.6% on year.

India’s largest IT firm TCS has reported quarterly results in line with estimates, as net profit came in 22.6% higher on year to Rs 7,901 crore, in the Jul-Sep quarter. Notably, the IT behemoth is the first to report quarterly results in this quarter from the information technolgy pack. Earlier, IDBI Capital Markets had expected TCS to report a growth of 24.30% on-year in net profit for the quarter under review. The revenues of the behemoth came in at Rs 36,854 crore, up by more than 20.7% on year.

We take a closer look at the report card, and bring to you in a nutshell 7 key figures from TCS Q2 FY19 results

  1. TCS reported a net profit of Rs 7,901 crore, implying a rise of 22.6% on year.
  2. The total revenues of TCS came in at Rs 36,854 crore, implying 20.7% rise on year.
  3. Operating margin stood at 26.5%, while net cash from operations stood at Rs 7,363 crore.
  4. Notably, the company’s attrition continues to inch downwards; now at 10.9% which is among the lowest in the industry.
  5. TCS has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for face value of Rs 1 per share.
  6. The company has reported healthy client revenue metrics, with Clients in $100 million band increased by 4.
  7. Company MD Rajesh Gopinathan said, “We are very pleased with our aI/-round strong performance in 02. Revenue growth was driven by expanding demand for digital transformation across verticals, and contInued acceleration In BFSI and Retail. Our industryleading digital growth, and best-in-class client metrles bear testImony to our standing as the preferred partner in our customers’ growth and transformation Initiatives.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top