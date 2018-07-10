TCS Q1 net profit up 23.5% on year to Rs 7,340 crore: Key figures in a nutshell

TCS net profit came in at Rs 7,340 crore vs Rs 5,945 crore, implying a rise of 23.5% on year.

India’s major IT bellwether TCS has reported quarterly results beating street estimates, as net profit came in 23.5% higher on year to Rs 7,340 crore, in the April to June quarter. Notably, the IT behemoth is the first to report quarterly results in this quarter, from the tech pack. IDFC had earlier expected the company to post a 16% on-year rise in net profit at Rs 6,870.6 crore against Rs 5,945 crore reported for the year-ago period. Revenue were seen to rise 15% on-year to Rs 33,921.4 crore against Rs 29,584, said the research firm. The revenues of the behemoth came in at Rs 34,261 crore, up by more than 15.5% on year.

We take a closer look at the report card, and bring to you in a nutshell 7 key figures from TCS Q1 FY19 results

