TCS posts stellar numbers in Q3, net profit up 3.2% quarter-on-quarter

January 9, 2021 5:00 AM

In a quarter in which the software services major rolled out salary hikes, the operating profit margin expanded 0.4% q-o-q and 1.6% y-o-y. The company ends the quarter with cash balances of Rs 65,000 crore.

MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said the company had seen broad-based growth across geographies and verticals.

TCS on Friday reported a spectacular set of numbers for Q3FY21, posting a net profit of Rs 8,701 crore, up 3.2% quarter-on-quarter and strong Ebit margins of 26.6%. In a seasonally weak quarter, the revenue of Rs 42,015 crore marked an increase of 4.1% sequentially in constant currency terms and 5.1% in dollar terms, the best Q3 growth in nine years. TCS won deals worth $6.8 billion during the quarter.

In a quarter in which the software services major rolled out salary hikes, the operating profit margin expanded 0.4% q-o-q and 1.6% y-o-y. The company ends the quarter with cash balances of Rs 65,000 crore.

MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said the company had seen broad-based growth across geographies and verticals. “Our refocus and investments in new areas of technology is positioning us strongly across markets, including difficult markets like Europe, and differentiating us,” he said at a press conference. He added the business momentum was strong and expected to sustain through FY22.

Employee attrition at TCS hit a new all-time low of 7.6%. The consolidated headcount at December end was 4,69,261, while the net addition was 15,721.

