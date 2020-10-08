TCS net profit up 20% to Rs 8,433 crore in September quarter; issues share buyback of Rs 16,000 crore

“Core market of North America bounced back handsomely growing at 3.6% q-o-q, and UK, which suffered a deep cut last quarter, has also come back with 3.8% q-o-q,” he said.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest software services exporter, on Wednesday reported a sharp expansion in earnings for the July-September 2020 period as increased digital adoption in light of Covid-19 drove the performance across sectors. Net profit increased a sharp 20.3% to Rs 8,433 crore, much ahead of Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 7,825.45 crore

While the company had estimated a revival in the third quarter of this financial year, recovery seen across sectors pulled it a quarter in advance.

The company also announced a share buyback of Rs 16,000 crore at a price of Rs 3,000 per share.

Revenues during the quarter rose by 4.7% to Rs 40,135 crore, its best in 20 quarters, and also above Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 39,114.74 crore. The company’s constant currency revenue growth saw a 4.8% sequential rise.

Operating margins stood at 26.2%, a rise of a sharp 260 basis points sequentially, an eight-quarter high. The company reported an operating income or Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) of Rs 10,515 crore, a 16.21% sequential growth. It was much above analysts’ estimates of operating income of Rs 9,785.29 crore.

The rise in margins was commensurate with the increase in revenues witnessed by the company, a broadbased growth across sectors and strong execution. Also, currency impact was neutralised despite fluctuations. Additionally, decision on giving no salary hikes in the first half of the year also contributed to the margins.

CEO and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan said, “It was a quarter of all-round performance from financial perspective, operational perspective, verticals and geographies as well as cash generation.”

He said it was a “pleasant surprise” that the company’s performance has made a comeback in Q2 itself, unlike what it had anticipated earlier this year. He added that the recovery is sustainable and the company sees itself in a sustained demand recovery cycle with conversations with customers and looking at deal pipelines going forward.

“The drivers are that it is broadbased and coming across our customer universe, it is coming on top of investments that we have been making in these transformative technologies and integrating deep into our operating model, and making it available in a seamless manner to the customers. The events of the last six months have re-emphasised the urgency of these technological transformations all around,” he said.

However, he maintained that the seasonality in Q3 is likely to continue and if at all it maybe a bit more exaggerated in a few verticals or regions, which will be offset by some demand momentum being seen.

He further said there has been a strong expansion across the customer pyramid both at the $1-million and $10-million range, which is the bottom of the pyramid, as well as at the top, with deals of $100 million, where the number of customers has gone up to 49.

On a segmental perspective, he said the company’s core segment of BFSI has grown by 6.2% and retail and CPG, which bore the brunt of the downturn due to Covid-19 last quarter, have bounced back handsomely, recording an 8.8% sequential quarter growth. Life sciences and healthcare were also driven by good growth and even this quarter continued to outperform, delivering 6.2% quarter-on-quarter growth. However, travel and hospitality continue to suffer.

“Core market of North America bounced back handsomely growing at 3.6% q-o-q, and UK, which suffered a deep cut last quarter, has also come back with 3.8% q-o-q,” he said.

On the HR front, Gopinathan said the company will be giving salary hikes for the second half of the year and will be effective October 1. TCS’ consolidated headcount stood at 4,53,540 as of September 30, 2020. In Q2, its IT services attrition rate was at 8.9%, an all-time low.