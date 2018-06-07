TCS looking for engineers, in US; here comes surprising part for Indians

The state government thus raised the DA on the pattern of the Centre from the existing 5 per cent to 7 per cent.

India’s largest software services firm, TCS, is finding it hard to recruit right candidates in the US. Interestingly, the reason will surprise you. The younger generation in US and other developed countries is not opting for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects, PTI reported citing Global HR head and EVP of TCS Ajayendra Mukherjee. “We have started two CSR programmes named ‘goIT’ and ‘Ignite My Future’ to encourage students in the ninth standard to opt for STEM subjects,” he said. However, Ajayendra Mukherjee said that the problem is just a temporary one and the hiring rate in the US is still intact, PTI reported.

In 2018, TCS has already disbursed job offers to 20,000 on-campus candidates. The same number of job offers were made in the previous year as well, report said. Off-campus hiring had been 4,000, the official added. “Analytics, IoT (Internet of Things) and automation is changing the entire delivery process. We are going for hiring in an agile way which is on-demand,” he said.

He also said that TCS would go for agile recruiting, or on-demand hiring, owing to increased automation in the software delivery process. Globally, the largest software service firm of India holds a total headcount of 3.94 lakh with a presence in fifty countries and delivery centres which are spread all across the world.

“So far, 2.10 lakh people had been trained and skills upgraded,” he said. There are no chances of lay-offs in the time going ahead, he added.

In the ending quarter of fiscal year 2018, the dollar terms growth of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had been 11.7 percent and margins stood at 25.4 percent, which were lower than guidance due to currency fluctuations, Ajayendra Mukherjee said. On being asked, if increased automation would lead to slow-down in the hiring process in the future, Mukherjee said that IT would be determined by growth.