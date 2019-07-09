TCS declares interim dividend of Rs 5 per share; key figures from Q1 results

TCS has reported a 10.8% increase in profit to Rs 8,131 crore in the latest quarter.

India’s largest IT behemoth TCS has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share in the latest quarter. TCS has scheduled July 17th, Wednesday as the record day for the same. Notably, the Interim Dividend shall be paid on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners. The firm has reported a 10.8% increase in profit to Rs 8,131 crore in the latest quarter. The revenue stood at Rs 38,172 crore implying a 11.4% jump on-year. The results came in better than expectations. Earlier, Kotak Securities had estimated a total profit after tax of Rs 7,670 crore. We bring to you key figures in a nutshell.

TCS Q1 net profit jumps 10.8% on-year to Rs 8,131 crore; key figures in a nutshell