TCS declares interim dividend of Rs 5 per share; key figures from Q1 results

India’s largest IT behemoth TCS has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share in the latest quarter. TCS has scheduled July 17th, Wednesday as the record day for the same. Notably, the Interim Dividend shall be paid on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners. The firm has reported a 10.8% increase in profit to Rs 8,131 crore in the latest quarter. The revenue stood at Rs 38,172 crore implying a 11.4% jump on-year. The results came in better than expectations. Earlier, Kotak Securities had estimated a total profit after tax of Rs 7,670 crore. We bring to you key figures in a nutshell.
TCS Q1 net profit jumps 10.8% on-year to Rs 8,131 crore; key figures in a nutshell
- TCS has reported a 10.8% increase in profit to Rs 8,131 crore in the latest quarter. The firm’s net margin came in at 21.3%.
- The IT giant’s revenue stood at Rs 38,172 crore implying a 11.4% jump on-year. In constant currency terms the revenue growth increased 10.6% on-year.
- The firm’s Earnings Per Share ssoared 13% on year to Rs 21.67. The operating margin stood at 24.2% in the latest quarter.
- The Net Cash from Operations stood at Rs 8,446 crore or 103.9% of Net Income.
- TCS has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share in the latest quarter, the record date is fixed on 17th July and the payout will be made on 23rd July 2019.
- The Digital revenue stood at 32.2% of total, impling an rise of 42.1% YoY. UK, Europe and India lead growth: +16% YoY. +15% YoY and +15.9% YoY respectively.
- Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD at TCS said, “We have had a steady start to the new fiscal year. We see customers contInuing to spend on their growth and transformation initiatives, and that is showing in our strong order book and deal pipeline this quarter.”
